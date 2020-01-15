Suspected Bellaire HS shooter arrested: Police

BREAKING: Exclusive: @houstonpolice and Bellaire PD arrest the student accused of shooting/killing Bellaire HS student. https://t.co/t4H1l8kFky #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qptna0JoUy— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 15, 2020
The student who was shot at the school died on Tuesday, sources told ABC13. In pictures taken during the arrest, the suspect, who is also a student, is seen being escorted into a police vehicle.
Bellaire police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m.
The student was transported to the hospital where police say the student later died.
HISD released the following statement:
"The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. We offer our deepest sympathies to the student's family and friends. This incident is being investigated by the Bellaire Police Department. HISD is fully cooperating in the investigation. In this time of sadness and loss, I want to assure you that we will have grief and crisis counselors available on campus tomorrow and as long as needed to offer our students and staff emotional support. We will also have extra officers on campus and patrols around the campus in addition to extra administrative personnel to ensure the school is safe and secure."
Officials say classes are set to resume Wednesday.
There was no active shooter involved, according to police.
Executive vice president of the Houston Federation of Teachers Andy Dewey released the following statement:
"It is profoundly sad that a student who had a whole life ahead was shot to death today at Bellaire High School. There can be no excuses or acceptable explanation for a killing such as this. When we learn more about the incident, we will determine if more security or other violence prevention efforts are necessary at our schools. HFT stands ready to help the Bellaire school community in any way possible during this tragic time."
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.