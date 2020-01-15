Suspected Bellaire HS shooter arrested: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Bellaire High School student.The student who was shot at the school died on Tuesday, sources told ABC13. In pictures taken during the arrest, the suspect, who is also a student, is seen being escorted into a police vehicle.Bellaire police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m.The student was transported to the hospital where police say the student later died.Officials say classes are set to resume Wednesday.There was no active shooter involved, according to police.