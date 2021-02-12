Officers shoot and kill armed suspect in north Houston, HPD says

HPD Commanders & investigators are en route to a fatal officer involved shooting at Goodson & Airline Dr. Initial info is officers responded to a criminal mischief call where the suspect was reported to be armed. No officers are injured. Further info will be given at the scene. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed by officers in north Houston, according to police.It happened near Goodson and Airline Drive in the Greenspoint area on Thursday night.According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a criminal mischief call where the suspect was reported to be armed.No officers were injured in the shooting.Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.