officer involved shooting

Officers shoot and kill armed suspect in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed by officers in north Houston, according to police.

It happened near Goodson and Airline Drive in the Greenspoint area on Thursday night.

According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a criminal mischief call where the suspect was reported to be armed.



No officers were injured in the shooting.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
