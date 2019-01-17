SUSPECT WANTED: 62-year-old shot into SUV with estranged wife outside Cypress church

Shooting reported at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is dead and a second person was injured when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Cypress church.



Authorities have identified the shooter as Arthur Edigin, 62, the victim's ex-husband, and the person injured is his daughter, according to a source from law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies rushed to the church after reports of a shooting. We do not know whether the woman's ex-husband is in custody, or if deputies know where he is.

A law enforcement source tells ABC13 the woman's ex-husband opened fire on her and her daughter outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday. His daughter survived the shooting.

VIDEO: Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress
Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress



A woman told us her husband and three kids were on lockdown during the shooting.

VIDEO: Woman says her family was inside church during shooting
Woman says her family was inside church during shooting


Pam Ledesma said her husband told her they were in a gym closet praying the rosary during the frightening incident.

"It's just crazy to see that stuff like happens, number one at a church, and I know we live in Houston, but at the same time, I mean, I don't know what kind of person would do that at a church when people are just trying to pray at night," Ledesma said.



Ledesma said she tried to ask police for an update, but they haven't said much at this point.

"I'm glad some people are safe, but unfortunately, some families aren't going to be feeling that same way tonight," she said.


Deputies pushed our news crew to the parking lot of a neighboring grocery store, where bystanders and worshippers alike have gathered.

Parents whose children attend classes at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School received this alert from school officials:

Crusader parents and staff,
News is spreading rapidly of an event that has occurred in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Church. The school is currently on lockdown. Faculty, parents and students at the school are safe and police are on the scene. We'll update with more details as we have them.

Archdiocese has released the following statement on the shooting:

"Our prayers are with the victims and families affected by the tragic shooting this evening at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Officials with the Archdiocese and the parish community are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."
