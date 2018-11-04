Suspect detained after 2 stabbed to death in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a double stabbing in northwest Harris County.
Deputies say the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at 21000 Berrywood Bend.
According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, one male and one female are dead.
A suspect has been detained.
Homicide investigators are in the 21000 berrywood bend lane. One male and one female are confirmed deceased. Suspect has been detained , PIO is in route. pic.twitter.com/wi8Y1V16d3— Deputy Thomas Gilliland (@DeputyGill_HCSO) November 4, 2018