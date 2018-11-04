STABBING

Suspect detained after 2 stabbed to death in NW Harris Co., authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect detained after 2 stabbed to death in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a double stabbing in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at 21000 Berrywood Bend.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, one male and one female are dead.

A suspect has been detained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Thief stabs elderly woman and steals her car in NW Houston
3 people stabbed during Halloween party in Harris Co.
Man accused of decapitating mother not guilty by insanity
Son accused of killing mom because she wouldn't make him food
More stabbing
Top Stories
Teens and stepfather found dead in Katy home identified
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags
Houston Texans lead in Denver in bid for 6th straight win
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Show More
New Ariana Grande song references exes Davidson, Miller
2 on the run after deputy trades gunfire in San Jacinto Co.
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Officer crashes on N. Loop on way to emergency call
More News