NEW INFO: woman shooter was a worker at Ben E. Keith. 2 ppl she allegedly shot were also current workers at the massive food distribution center. #abc13 https://t.co/e9xo3cUZKh pic.twitter.com/jZKZMqUucO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 20, 2018

#BREAKING: police surround business park/warehouse in #MissouriCity. Reports of shots fired. I’m told police chief arriving shortly to update media. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/RbCyoTgZOc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 20, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4006588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Employees coming to work after an active shooting are being turned away.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4006247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities give update on shooting in Missouri City.

A suspect is dead after she allegedly opened fire at a food distribution plant, killing a manager and wounding another worker in Missouri City.This happened at the Ben E. Keith Foods building on Cravens Road near Gessner.Officials say the suspect, who was also an employee, walked into the warehouse area of the center and started firing just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. About 20 workers were inside at the time.One of the victims was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was shot in the leg.The second victim, a manager, was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.Police say the suspect was already outside when they arrived. They got into a shootout with her, but it's not clear if she was shot once by officers or if it was self-inflicted.She was shot in the upper part of her body.Workers are being turned away from the area as officials continue to search the complex. Police say the SWAT team will have to clear two large buildings on the property before anyone will be allowed in.Employees tell Eywitness News they received an email and message alert telling them to stay away from the distribution center because of an active shooter.The first radio calls started to come in around 2:20 a.m. as the shooting unfolded."There is a white car in the parking lot next to a red car, supposedly suspect is armed, suspect is laying down in front of a car. Unknown if she has been hit, officers have been fired at," the calls said.Some of the workers who have been turned away are truck drivers who leave their 18-wheelers at the facility overnight and make their deliveries in the morning.About 100 officers from four different law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting. They are interviewing workers who were at the scene.There's no word yet on a motive.Ben E. Keith is one of the largest employers in Missouri City. The shooting is under investigation.