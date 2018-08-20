2 employees dead, including suspect, in workplace shooting at food warehouse in Missouri City

EMBED </>More Videos

Autorities say the suspect, who was an employee, killed a manager and wounded another worker.

By and Jeff Ehling
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is dead after she allegedly opened fire at a food distribution plant, killing a manager and wounding another worker in Missouri City.

This happened at the Ben E. Keith Foods building on Cravens Road near Gessner.


Officials say the suspect, who was also an employee, walked into the warehouse area of the center and started firing just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. About 20 workers were inside at the time.

One of the victims was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was shot in the leg.

The second victim, a manager, was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police say the suspect was already outside when they arrived. They got into a shootout with her, but it's not clear if she was shot once by officers or if it was self-inflicted.

She was shot in the upper part of her body.



Workers are being turned away from the area as officials continue to search the complex. Police say the SWAT team will have to clear two large buildings on the property before anyone will be allowed in.

Employees tell Eywitness News they received an email and message alert telling them to stay away from the distribution center because of an active shooter.

The first radio calls started to come in around 2:20 a.m. as the shooting unfolded.

"There is a white car in the parking lot next to a red car, supposedly suspect is armed, suspect is laying down in front of a car. Unknown if she has been hit, officers have been fired at," the calls said.

EMBED More News Videos

Employees coming to work after an active shooting are being turned away.


Some of the workers who have been turned away are truck drivers who leave their 18-wheelers at the facility overnight and make their deliveries in the morning.

About 100 officers from four different law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting. They are interviewing workers who were at the scene.
There's no word yet on a motive.

Ben E. Keith is one of the largest employers in Missouri City. The shooting is under investigation.

RAW VIDEO: Authorities give update on workplace shooting in Missouri City

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities give update on shooting in Missouri City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shootershootingworkplace shootingMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Deputies: Man slit his wrists at town meeting in order to be heard
Show More
Coast Guard rescues 3 people stranded near Crystal Beach
Teen hospitalized for possible self-inflicted gunshot
The Redneck Country Club hosts 2-day 'Hire Veterans Job Fair'
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at hospital
Second suspect identified in robbery at Harris Co. business
More News