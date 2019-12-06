Suspect blames friend for carjacking that sparked 100-mph chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver authorities say carjacked someone and then led police on a 100-mph chase in that stolen vehicle has been arrested.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the chase started at Highway 6 and Little York just before 3 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the SUV after running the plate and it came back as stolen.

The chase, which lasted about an hour, crossed in and out of the county and city before finally ending on the north side.

At one point, the driver and his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, bailed out. Officials said they tried to run and hide between houses after dumping the SUV.

K-9 units eventually tracked them down with one of the dogs biting the man.

As he was being loaded into an ambulance, ABC13's Courtney Fischer asked him outright if he took the vehicle.

Courtney: "Whose was it? They said that you carjacked somebody?"

"No, one of my friends took it," he said. He then explained that his friend let him take it.

Officials say they don't know when and where the SUV was stolen.

The man's girlfriend was not charged.

