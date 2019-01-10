NEW: Evan Parker is the man investigators say stabbed his boss in Waller Co steel factory. If you see him, call 911. He’s considered armed & dangerous. #abc13 https://t.co/cgFT0xIzMN pic.twitter.com/hmfg4mnISx — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 10, 2019

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal workplace stabbing of a 64-year old man in Waller County Wednesday night.The Waller County Sheriff's Department said Evan Parker was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the 18000 block of South Parkview in Harris County.Harry Parnell, 64, was stabbed to death and another employee was stabbed and flown to a hospital with serious injuries.Deputies were called to Spitzer Industries on FM 362 near Brookshire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators said Parker arrived at work and asked specifically for his supervisor, Parnell, then stabbed him.Parnell was set to retire this year and had been with the company for 20 years. He died at the scene."He enjoyed his job and he treated people the way he wanted to be treated, and he didn't deserve this," said Parnell's son, Tim Parnell, who is a Katy police officer."Growing up he didn't have much of a family," Parnell said."He was raised by foster parents, so all he ever cared for was his family. He worked so hard to provide for us, and he did a great job," Parnell said.The other victim is 36-year-old Jose Rangel. Investigators said it appears Rangel just happened to be in the way when he was stabbed.The Waller County sheriff said it is not clear if Parker stabbed Rangel as he was coming into the building or leaving. Rangel is in critical condition.A Spitzer company official told ABC13 that Parker had been working for six months with the company as a contractor.Parker left the scene in a gray, 2014 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate GRJ0214.Warrants for murder and aggravated assault have been issued for Parker's arrest. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.Authorities say Parker has an extensive criminal history including aggravated robbery, assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant.The incident is considered to be work-related, but the motive is unclear.The factory will be shut down for the rest of the day while the investigation continues. Grief counselors will be on site Friday.