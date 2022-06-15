teen killed

Surveillance footage released of car allegedly connected to teen's murder on May 27

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators have released surveillance video footage of a wanted vehicle in connection to a 15-year-old who was killed, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video footage, recovered from the La Monterra Apartments, shows the victim, Bryan Galindo, getting into a green 2005-2012 Nissan Pathfinder being driven by an unidentified heavy-set Black male before they drive off.

Approximately four to five minutes later, 911 received the "in progress" call.

At about 10 a.m., deputies say they responded to an unknown medical emergency in an undeveloped area of commercial property at the 1000 block of Cypress Preserve Park Drive.

Several motorists reported seeing Galindo on the ground bleeding and lying along the curb, HCSO says.

Upon arrival, deputies determined Bryan suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Information on the whereabouts of the suspect's vehicle or suspect can be directed to the HCSO Homicide Unit, 713-274-9215, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
