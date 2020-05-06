2 dead after fall from Galleria area parking garage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died Tuesday night in what authorities believe may have been a double suicide.

It happened around 9 p.m. at a parking garage in the 5000 block of West Alabama near Williams Tower.



It wasn't clear what exactly happened prior to the fall, but homicide investigators were looking into the circumstances.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you need help or want to talk to anyone 24 a day - 7 days a week, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

If you're in crisis and want to talk to Houston-area professionals who can help, Crisis Intervention of Houston can help you at (832) 416-1177.
