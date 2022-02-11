drinking

Sugar Land switching to chlorine-only disinfected water on March 1

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land City officials said don't be alarmed if you notice a slight change in the taste and look of your tap water starting in March.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle report that starting March 1, the city will start using only chlorine to disinfect the water.

Usually, the city uses a mixture of chlorine and ammonia called chloramine to disinfect its surface water supply. According to the city, this will help improve the long-term quality of drinking water.

Despite the changes, Sugar Land officials said this is only temporary and it is safe.
