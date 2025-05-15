String of Houston craft brewery closures mirror statewide trend

The craft brewery bubble is starting to burst in Houston, mirroring a statewide trend. But what's causing the long list of closings?

The craft brewery bubble is starting to burst in Houston, mirroring a statewide trend. But what's causing the long list of closings?

The craft brewery bubble is starting to burst in Houston, mirroring a statewide trend. But what's causing the long list of closings?

The craft brewery bubble is starting to burst in Houston, mirroring a statewide trend. But what's causing the long list of closings?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The craft beer boom that once swept through Houston is now showing signs of slowing.

Beloved local breweries such as Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Ingenious Brewing, and Black Page Brewing have all shuttered since the pandemic. It's part of a broader trend affecting the craft beer industry across Texas.

According to the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, more breweries are closing than opening. In 2024, the state saw 22 new brewery openings but 29 closures. Rising operational costs are a major factor. The price of raw ingredients, aluminum for cans, and essential brewing equipment has increased significantly. Additionally, Houston brewers said city rent prices have surged, further squeezing already-tight margins.

At the same time, consumer habits are evolving. There's a noticeable uptick in the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages. Health-conscious choices are shifting how and what people drink.

Despite these headwinds, brewing experts say the craft beer scene isn't going anywhere. Aaron Corsi, a brewing science professor at the University of Houston, points to Saint Arnold Brewing Company as a prime example of how to adapt and thrive.

SEE ALSO: Minority craft beer brewers unite to celebrate Black History Month

Houston-area organizations team up for a third time to celebrate Black history by increasing and promoting diversity in the craft beer industry.

"Look at the oldest craft brewery in Houston, Saint Arnold," Corsi said. "They actually increased production and sales last year, bucking the industry trend that's down almost 4%." He attributes their success to customer-centric strategies and a return to classic, drinkable styles. "It will probably be close to 100 degrees today," he added. "You don't want a double chocolate stout with raspberry fluff. You want a nice, clean, light lager."

As local breweries evolve to meet changing demands, two distinct business models are emerging: adults-only taprooms and family-friendly spaces. Corsi believes time will reveal which approach is most sustainable in the long run.

State lawmakers are also considering ways to support this multi-billion-dollar industry. One proposed bill would allow breweries to ship beer directly to consumers. That option is currently unavailable to many. Another, nicknamed "Beers for Steers," offers tax credits to breweries that donate spent grain to Texas farmers and ranchers.

While the golden age of craft beer may be slowing, those who listen to their customers -- and lawmakers willing to back them -- could help reshape the next chapter for Texas breweries.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.