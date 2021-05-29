Recent high school graduate killed in crash while riding her bicycle

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The recent graduates of Frassati Catholic High School are mourning the loss of one of their peers after she was tragically killed just days after their graduation.Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office said they responded to the scene of a crash at an intersection in the 25900 block of Kuykendahl in the Tomball area on Wednesday.The cyclist, identified as 18-year-old Juanita 'Juana' Boada, was reportedly riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Creekside Green when she attempted to cross the intersection. That's when she was hit by a Toyota SUV.The driver of the truck immediately stopped and waited for police, according to investigators.Deputies with Harris County Precinct Four said Boada was pronounced dead at the scene."Tragic events like the loss of this beautiful young lady are some of our hardest days in law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and with all involved."It is unclear who was at fault in the accident, according to deputies.School officials said Juana had just walked across the stage and received her diploma a few days prior.