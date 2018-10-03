We know these citizens saved many lives tonight and we are deeply moved by and thankful for their heroic acts. But it is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student. 2/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Out of respect for the privacy of that child's family, that is all we will confirm at this time. We ask for continued prayers for this family, the Terry Middle School family and our entire MISD community.

Principal Kelley Prewitt and counselors are on campus and available at this time. My prayers — and the prayers of our Mesquite ISD family — are with the students and families affected.



— Mesquite Superintendent Dr. Vroonland

One student is dead and a second is in the hospital after a fiery crash involving a Mesquite ISD school bus.The district says the bus carrying 39 Terry Middle School students crashed on Wednesday afternoon.Two students were transported to the hospital, but one child didn't make it.The condition of the second student was not immediately known.Thirty-seven other students were not injured, and are being reunited with their parents at the school.Mesquite is located about 14 miles east of Dallas.