Mesquite ISD student killed in fiery school bus crash in north Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A charred Mesquite ISD school bus is all that remains from a fiery crash that killed one student.

MESQUITE, Texas (KTRK) --
One student is dead and a second is in the hospital after a fiery crash involving a Mesquite ISD school bus.

The district says the bus carrying 39 Terry Middle School students crashed on Wednesday afternoon.

Two students were transported to the hospital, but one child didn't make it.



The condition of the second student was not immediately known.

Thirty-seven other students were not injured, and are being reunited with their parents at the school.

Mesquite is located about 14 miles east of Dallas.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashschool bus accidentchild killedstudent diestexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Death of Rice football star being investigated as a homicide
Woman accused of running brothel near two Atascocita schools
Teen accused of exchanging pot brownies for homecoming votes
Violent brawl breaks out between school employee and student
1 officer killed, 4 others wounded in South Carolina
City bans sex with robots at shop planned for Houston
Family haunted by veteran's mysterious death near airport
Pentagon suspicious letter suspect linked to Cruz office scare
Show More
Tropical disturbance could move into the Gulf next week
Burglar leaves nude photos of himself inside woman's home
O'Rourke getting help from ex-Texan Foster and rapper Bun B
Accused child molester dressed like doctor wanted by cops
Man in fake security uniform wanted after bank holdup
More News