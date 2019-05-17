Student brings gun to class for self-defense after fight: Humble ISD police

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Humble middle school student is facing a felony charge after police say the child brought a gun to school.Officials at Woodcreek Middle School said Humble ISD police found the gun in the student's backpack Friday after following up on a tip.The student said he or she was prompted to bring the weapon from home after a disagreement among friends.Harris County District Attorney's Office has filed a charge of "Places Weapons Prohibited" against the student.Humble ISD said the incident serves as a reminder that when you see something, saying something to a teacher or another trusted adult works.