Student brings gun to class for self-defense after fight: Humble ISD police

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Humble middle school student is facing a felony charge after police say the child brought a gun to school.
Officials at Woodcreek Middle School said Humble ISD police found the gun in the student's backpack Friday after following up on a tip.
The student said he or she was prompted to bring the weapon from home after a disagreement among friends.
Harris County District Attorney's Office has filed a charge of "Places Weapons Prohibited" against the student.
Humble ISD said the incident serves as a reminder that when you see something, saying something to a teacher or another trusted adult works.
Woodcreek Middle School released this letter to parents Friday:
Today we received information that a student brought a gun to school. Woodcreek Middle School Administrators and Humble ISD Police took immediate action to investigate and discovered a gun in a student's backpack.
The student was arrested and faces a felony charge. The Harris County District Attorney's Office reviewed evidence and filed a charge of "Places Weapons Prohibited," which is a third-degree felony. The student said he brought a weapon from home to protect himself because of a disagreement among friends.
I want to thank our school community for their proactive sharing of information. The system worked.
In adolescence, it is common for there to be disagreements among friends. Please encourage your children to tell a trusted adult if they are ever worried about a situation so that we can help them resolve their concern appropriately. When necessary, we work in partnership with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of everyone.
Concerns may always be reported to our school staff, Humble ISD Police (281-641-7900), or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.
Sincerely,
Nachelle Scott
Interim Principal
