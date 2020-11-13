2 people cut out of Mustang after street racing crash, HPD sergeant says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men had to be cut out of a Ford Mustang after the driver slammed into two parked semi trucks Friday morning in northwest Houston.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Railhead Lane near Golden Spike, just southwest of Highway 249.

The HPD sergeant on scene told our photographer the crash is the result of street racing, but he did not know what happened to the second car.

The men cut out of the Mustang are now in the hospital.

No one else was hurt.
