Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

Here is a list of stores that will be closed:
HOUSTON-AREA MALLS
Simon Property Group announced Monday that its shopping malls, which include the Houston Galleria, Katy Mills and Houston Premium Outlets, will not be open on the holiday so that employees can spend the time with their families.
"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon.
However, the malls will reopen on Black Friday, so you can definitely get your shopping fix then.
WALMART
Earlier this summer, Walmart announced it would close its stores for Thanksgiving as a way to thank employees for their work during the pandemic.
That means all Walmart and Sam's Club locations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26.
The company said stores would operate as normal the day before Thanksgiving. Details for Black Friday operations are to be shared at a later date.
TARGET
Target also announced its changes this holiday season, including closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day.
The company laid out what it called a sneak peek of its holiday plans, emphasizing that it still wants to bring the joy, just safely and stress-free.
Target said there will be plenty of opportunities to score on the biggest deals before and after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.
It also encourages shoppers to sign up for its free loyalty program, Target Circle, which also gives updates on the latest deals throughout the season.
BEST BUY
Best Buy also joined the growing list of stores that plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.
The electronics retailer announced it will not open its doors on Thanksgiving, but instead will offer their holiday deals sooner than usual.
Last year, Best Buy opened their doors at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to kick off the holiday shopping season.
KOHL'S
Kohl's recognized that more customers will be shopping earlier due to the pandemic, so they're encouraging shoppers to search for deals throughout the season and take advantage of shopping online.
"The holiday season is when Kohl's shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors," said CEO Michelle Gass. "We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl's associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl's at our best throughout the holidays."
Kohl's customers can shop on Kohls.com and the Kohl's App.
THE HOME DEPOT
The hardware giant is continuing its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day, but earlier this month, the company said they'll be extending Black Friday deals for two months, both in-store and online.
The savings are set to begin in early November and last through December.
Plus, for the first time, Home Depot mobile app users will have exclusive access to view deals in November before they go live online.
ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS
The sporting goods store may be closed on Thanksgiving, but according to the company's website, shoppers can hit the store on Black Friday starting at 5 a.m.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS
Dick's Sporting Goods stores along with its distribution centers will also close for the holiday, and the company said it is extending its 15% pay premium through the end of the year, the company announced earlier this year.
"We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication," Dick's chairman and CEO Ed Stack said in a statement. "They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers."
BED BATH & BEYOND
In August, the company said it will close all its stores in the U.S. and Canada on Thanksgiving, including its popular buybuy BABY store.
For the first time, the company introduced 2-hour Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) process along with contactless Curbside Pickup services to accommodate shoppers during the pandemic.
Shoppers can also stay up to date with the latest holiday deals online throughout the Thanksgiving period.
"In a year when it's more important than ever to celebrate the season with friends and family, we will be there to help our customers' make this Holiday season extra special," said Bed Bath & Beyond president and CEO Mark Tritton. "We're also pleased that we can ensure our people have time to be with their loved ones this Thanksgiving and are so grateful for their commitment and support throughout this extraordinary year."