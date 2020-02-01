Man charged in connection with shooting death of gas station clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman killed while working at a gas station in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet Friday night saying 20-year-old Marcus Kenneth Cox-Davis was arrested during a traffic stop.



Gonzalez said on March 8, 2019, two men went inside the Shell gas station on Perry Road near FM-1960 where they robbed and killed Donna Pena.

"At the time of the murder, it was believed that the suspects could be part of a robbery crew," said Gonzalez in a tweet.

Harris County homicide investigators released surveillance video of the killers last year.

READ MORE: Family and friends of murdered clerk ask for public's help in finding killers

They believed they're part of a dangerous crew tied to multiple violent crimes.

"There is no higher crime than murder and it's rewarding for all when we can help bring some relief to a grieving family."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotarrestmurderattempted robberywoman killedgas stationperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News