race in america

Houston law enforcement on alert after attacks against Asian Americans

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a sense of fear and mourning in Houston's Asian communities after Tuesday night's shooting rampage in Georgia.

"That could have been my mom. And also, I thought of their families and what their families are going to do," one Houstonian said about the attacks.

The Houston Police Department and The Harris County Sheriff's Office are stepping up patrols in Houston's Asian neighborhoods out of an abundance of caution following a series of attacks against Asian Americans across the country.

The accused mass killer in Atlanta, Georgia, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told police he shot up three Asian spas Tuesday because of a "sex addiction," but many people are seeing it as a hate crime, considering six of the eight victims were Asian women.

RELATED: Shootings at 3 Georgia spas leave 8 dead; alleged gunman charged with murder
EMBED More News Videos

Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a "sex addiction." Six of the victims were identified as Asian and seven were wome



The Advocacy group Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate has reported at least 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents since last March, when the coronavirus pandemic began.

"I'm worried just like everybody else that's of Asian descent," one man said. "I just hope that people know that the regular Asian people are not responsible for the virus."

The Chinatown corridor is home to the largest concentration of Asian businesses in greater Houston. Those who frequent the area say they've felt uneasy for quite sometime since the pandemic started.

SEE ALSO: 'Really bad day': Sheriff spokesperson criticized for minimizing alleged Georgia gunman's deadly rampage

EMBED More News Videos

A Georgia official faced swift backlash for pinning a shooting rampage that left eight dead at three Atlanta-area spas on a "very bad day" for the alleged gun.



"I hope to see more safety around this area," one woman said. "I think definitely the Asian elders need it especially."

Following Tuesday's deadly attack on several Asian Atlanta-area spas, city leaders in Houston have made it a point to speak out against any sort of hate towards the Asian community.



"As mayor and as a Houstonian I want you to know that I stand with you in grief and solidarity. It is not enough to condemn these acts of violence against Asian Americans and hold the victims' families in our hearts," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement to ABC13.



Houston police chief Art Acevedo assures the community that HPD has not seen an increase in hate crimes toward the Asian community.



"Please be assured, we continue to monitor closely for threats and can report that currently there are no such threats to the greater Houston community. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing patrols in the concerned areas, " Acevedo said.



Some Houstonians in Chinatown were happy to hear the statements from city leaders.

"We always need more security I think," another man said. "In the Chinatown area, there area a lot of broken windows incidents."

"These attacks should be heard more," a concerned Houstonian said.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

READ MORE: #StopAsianHate trends after victims killed in Atlanta shootings
EMBED More News Videos

The hashtag Stop Asian Hate trended on Twitter after a shooting in Atlanta left eight, including many Asian women, dead. Here's what you can do to help stop the spread of hatred and violence.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetyhouston police departmentattackracismmass shootingrace in americaharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on Asian American hate
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
Derek Chauvin jury selection: What is impact of racially diverse juries?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
Harris Co. Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash after chase
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash
TX man arrested on weapons charge near VP Harris' home
US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
Show More
Beautiful but cooler Thursday in store for SE Texas
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Jeff Ehling shares vaccine experience at NRG super site
More TOP STORIES News