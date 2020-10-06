Personal Finance

Stocks drop after President Trump orders stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support "would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

"I am rejecting their......request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," he tweeted.

He said he was urging Mitch McConnell "to instead focus full time on approving" his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financestocksstimulus fundsdow jonesstock marketpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring woman murdered in her car after leaving church service
Delta strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
State granted control of Houston's Harvey recovery program
Part of Beltway 8 to be renamed for fallen Harris Co. deputy
7 Texas counties among most mail-in ballot rejections in US
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
Show More
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Possible impacts from Delta this week following a nice Tuesday
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Is Gov. Abbott planning on reopening bars soon?
Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3
More TOP STORIES News