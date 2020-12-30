From taxes and children to unemployment, what to know about upcoming stimulus payment

STIMULUS QUESTIONS: I know a lot of you have questions about stimulus $. What if you had a child in 2020, lost income, can you claim money? Is the stimulus money taxable? Is there a way to get it faster? @abc13houston at 630pm, I'll answer those questions. https://t.co/JOKL1dIRZW— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) December 29, 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Nick Natario breaks down the answers to your most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus relief bill and payments.
When will the money arrive?
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted Tuesday afternoon saying that the $600 direct deposits could arrive in accounts as early as Tuesday night, with paper checks going into the mail on Wednesday.
Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2)— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
He added that by next week, residents can check on the status of their payments on the IRS website.
If Congress increases the payment to $2,000, will I get a second stimulus check?
No. As of Tuesday, lawmakers are debating to increase the amount from $600 to $2,000. The measure passed the House, but was blocked on the Senate on Tuesday. Its fate is unclear.
If the measure passes the Senate, the total amount Americans would receive is $2,000, not $2,600.
"It's not enough"
Some Houstonians say the current payment doesn't cover for expenses brought on by the pandemic.
"The $600 is ridiculous," Houston resident Angela McKenzie said. "I mean, even $2,000 for people who have been waiting for months who aren't making it, it's not enough."
Shawnta Dandy, also a Houston resident, agrees.
"I have family that lost a lot," she said. "I mean, $600, I mean, yeah, it's a good gesture, but it won't do enough."
When will unemployed Texans receive the boosted unemployment benefits?
On Tuesday, the Texas Workforce Commission discussed the newly-signed COVID-19 relief bill for the first time. The extra weekly $300 is scheduled to start Sunday, but it doesn't appear Texans will see the money right away.
"There could be a short break in payment, but you will receive those backdated benefits if you are eligible," said Texas Workforce Commission spokesperson, Cisco Gamez. "Please, do not re-apply for benefits as this could cause delays."
The delay, he said, is tied to the time President Donald Trump took to sign the bill.
TWC said it will work to implement changes in days, but the group is still waiting to hear from federal officials.
"The Texas Workforce Commission must wait for direction from the U.S. Department of Labor prior to changes to any benefits," Gamez explained.
If I had a child, or lost income in 2020, will I get extra money?
The IRS will use 2019 tax return information to distribute payments. In order to qualify for the full amount, you must have made less than $75,000, or $150,000 as married couple.
Americans who qualify will also receive $600 for each child listed on their 2019 return. However, there is a way to get money if you had significant changes in 2020.
According to the House Ways and Means Committee, if you experienced an income loss in 2020 or had an increase in family size, you may be able to claim an additional credit for the difference on your 2020 federal income tax return.
Is the money taxable?
The House Ways and Means Committee said the direct payment is not taxable. It also won't impact eligibility for federal programs. The enhanced unemployment benefits, however, are taxable. If you receive the extra weekly $300 in benefits, you will have to claim it.
Is there a way to get the money faster?
Federal leaders said the money should come quicker than the first stimulus payments.
If you received direct payment before, even if you moved, you'll receive it the same way you received it the first time. The Federal Trade Commission is warning people to keep an eye out for scams.
Remember, the government won't ask you to pay upfront, or call for bank account information, and there's no way to get the money before anyone else.
