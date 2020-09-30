SFA to address cheerleader 'swatting' incident Wednesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Administrators at Stephen F. Austin State University are scheduled to give an update on a swatting investigation after a cheerleader said police stormed into her dorm room with guns drawn over a false report.

RELATED: SFA cheerleader targeted by 10 students who led officers to swarm her dorm with guns, family says

17-year-old Christin Evans' parents have called on the school to reprimand a group of students they say targeted their daughter.
The university has planned a 10 a.m. press conference regarding the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

"I CAN'T SLEEP AT NIGHT:" The teen spoke out since the scary incident and said it was a terrifying moment she will never forget. Hear from her family in the video above.



Late Monday evening, the president of SFA released a statement on Twitter saying, "each perpetrator will be dealt with appropriately."



The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 14.

According to Christin's parents, the freshman was sleeping in her dorm room when SFA police officers suddenly barged in around 3 a.m. with their guns drawn.

The family's attorney said police told Christin they had received a report stating she had scissors and was threatening to stab students.

Police then said the report was false.
Christin's parents said police told them 10 students were involved in executing the false report.

SFA Chief of Police John Fields launched an investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: The chief of police at Stephen F. Austin State University responds to the case.



In a response issued via video message, Fields said, "a racially diverse group of students were involved in an incident involving a false report. The students will be held accountable for this at every possible level."

Meanwhile, Christin has since moved into a new dorm room and continues to take classes online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newscourt casecollegestudent safetyswattingcollege studentinvestigationcheerleadinginvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Debate anger: Biden tells interrupting Trump, 'Shut up, man'
HISD celebrates 'Vanessa Guillen's Day' across campuses
Debate 2020: 5 key takeaways from contentious night
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Portland-area sheriff denies Trump's claim he supports his presidency
Memes sum up chaos of first presidential debate
Cool start to Wednesday with a warm up in the afternoon
Show More
Mom says boy was almost shot: 'All I could do is grab him'
13 Investigates: ASTRO-nomical losses have nothing to do with hits or runs
Houston-area high school closes for 3 days due to COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
IHOP rolls out happy hour with a twist
More TOP STORIES News