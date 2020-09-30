SFA to address cheerleader 'swatting' incident Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6632650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I CAN'T SLEEP AT NIGHT:" The teen spoke out since the scary incident and said it was a terrifying moment she will never forget. Hear from her family in the video above.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Administrators at Stephen F. Austin State University are scheduled to give an update on a swatting investigation after a cheerleader said police stormed into her dorm room with guns drawn over a false report.17-year-old Christin Evans' parents have called on the school to reprimand a group of students they say targeted their daughter.The university has planned a 10 a.m. press conference regarding the incident.Late Monday evening, the president of SFA released a statement on Twitter saying, "each perpetrator will be dealt with appropriately."The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 14.According to Christin's parents, the freshman was sleeping in her dorm room when SFA police officers suddenly barged in around 3 a.m. with their guns drawn.The family's attorney said police told Christin they had received a report stating she had scissors and was threatening to stab students.Police then said the report was false.Christin's parents said police told them 10 students were involved in executing the false report.SFA Chief of Police John Fields launched an investigation.In a response issued via video message, Fields said, "a racially diverse group of students were involved in an incident involving a false report. The students will be held accountable for this at every possible level."Meanwhile, Christin has since moved into a new dorm room and continues to take classes online.