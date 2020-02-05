Standoff ends in Spring area without arrest in shooting of wrecker driver

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in north Harris County ended Wednesday afternoon without an arrest of a person believed to have shot a wrecker driver in the chest.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 21600 block of Spring Plaza, where they believed a possible suspect in the shooting from earlier in the day was barricaded.



But after a couple of hours, deputies found no one in the apartment where the reported barricade took place. A search continues, but they did not provide a description or information on the suspect.

The sheriff's office was searching the complex for clues.

The standoff was connected with a call of a major crash involving a tow truck in the 2000 block of Spring Stuebner at around 5:35 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a wrecker driver in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest. The driver was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details of the shooting, including where the shots were fired or what the driver was doing before it took place.



The video above is from a previous edition.

