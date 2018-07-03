Professor charged with stalking student after sending her 800 texts a day

EMBED </>More Videos

Professor accused of stalking student (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
A University of Central Florida professor has been charged with stalking a student he briefly dated.

Ali Borji, 39, is accused of stalking a student, despite her repeatedly telling him she wanted to be left alone.

"That's just not something you want to be doing at all as a professor," student Bailey Mazezka said.

The victim told police that she had met Borji last June while she was working on her Ph.D, and they dated for a short time before she decided to end it. Authorities say Borji continued to message and seek out the woman in person.

She said Borji sent her over 800 text messages a day, bought her a ring and an iPad.

The university says Borji has resigned and been banned from the campus.

Borji was being held on $1,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stalkingu.s. & worldcollegeFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News