Landlord suspected of killing 3 tenants in Queens stabbing over ongoing rent dispute, police say

NEW YORK -- A 54-year-old landlord appears to have killed his tenants inside a home in Queens, New York, on Tuesday, police say.

Officials say the victims, two women and a man, were found inside a St. Albans home on Milburn Street at around 7:15 a.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of apparent stab wounds.

It is believed it all unfolded after an ongoing dispute over non-payment of rent, according to police.

One woman was found on the second floor and the other two victims were in the bedroom of a basement apartment.

Police say one of the women, believed to be 51 years old, was found face down in her bed. They say it is unclear if the victims were stabbed in their sleep.

The landlord then turned himself into the 113th precinct, where he is being held with charges pending.

No one else is being sought.

Police said only adults were in the home and there were not any children. The single-family home has a finished basement and authorities said it appeared to be well-kept.