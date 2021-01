Spring ISD teacher dies likely of COVID-19, district says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring ISD teacher became ill over the holiday break and died, likely of COVID-19, according to a statement from the district.Edwin M. Wells Middle School reported teacher Joe Diaz died early Wednesday morning "after becoming ill over the winter break."The district released the following statement: Wells Middle School has an enrollment of approximately 1,130 students in 6th through 8th grades. Diaz was a science teacher at the school, according to the Spring ISD website.