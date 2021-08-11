Spring ISD joins growing list of Texas districts defying Abbott's mask order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10943978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Both Austin ISD and Dallas ISD are going against Abbott's ban on mask mandates, but what do parents think as schools return to the classroom?

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- As Spring ISD students head back to the classroom Wednesday, they won't be required to wear masks, but not for long.Thirty-three thousand students will return to in-person classes in Spring ISD, and with that will come some changes.Effective Monday, Aug. 16, Superintendent Dr. Rodney Watson says the district will require mask wearing for all students, staff and visitors in all district buildings, regardless of vaccination status. This comes as cases of the delta variant continue to raise concerns.Spring ISD is the latest Texas district to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's mask ban. They will also conduct contact tracing within Spring ISD, rather than referring positive cases to Harris County Public Health for tracing. They're committed to letting families and staff know of any positive COVID-19 cases."I would like to think of this not so much as a defiance, but ensuring our community and ensuring our parents that we are focused on making sure we can do everything that we can to mitigate the situation." Dr. Watson said Wednesday morning.The district will also gauge parents' interest in a possible virtual class option through a survey. Virtual learning was canceled after state funding wasn't authorized.