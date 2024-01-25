HCSO searching for suspect who shot at Spring ISD employee near Major Elementary School

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said they are searching for the suspect who shot at a Spring ISD employee near an elementary school Tuesday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call for service in the 16000 block of Sugar Pine Drive near Major Elementary School.

The 58-year-old victim said she was driving in the 15600 block of Silver Ridge when she saw a man wearing a light gray hoodie and khaki pants jogging down the street.

As she passed the man, the victim said she heard a "pop" and realized the man shot at her vehicle. The victim said she fled from the scene and heard four to five more shots. As a result, her vehicle was hit in the back window and the handle of her trunk, and she had a flat tire.

The victim was not injured, but the whole situation has the community on high alert, looking for the suspect.

When ABC13 reached out to Spring ISD for a comment, the district responded with the following statement that was sent to parents on the day of the incident:

Dear Major Elementary School Parents:



Please be aware that there is currently heavy traffic due to an incident that happened near Major Elementary. We advise you to plan accordingly if you are commuting to the school. Busses may be delayed as well.



Your child's safety is our utmost priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in ensuring a safe environment for all our students. Please feel free to contact the school office if you have any concerns or require further information.



Thank you for your patience and support during this time.