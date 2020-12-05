Spring ISD board member accused of sending explicit photos of woman's ex to her job

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring ISD board member is accused of sending explicit photos of a woman's ex-boyfriend to her job in an attempt to harass her.Donald Davis has been charged with harassment and unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material.In court documents obtained by Eyewitness News on Friday, the incident happened in July. The woman told investigators she was the manager at Davis' apartment complex on Ella Boulevard.She claims Davis emailed her a nude photo of her ex-boyfriend, whom she lived with in the same apartment complex for a short time.Court documents say Davis used a portal on the company's website to send the email.Davis also printed out the photo and attached it to a letter placed on her apartment door. The letter also contained photo copies of text messages.According to investigators, the ex-boyfriend said Davis was "extremely jealous" and "had a fantasy that they were involved in an intimate relationship while they lived together for about six or seven years."The nature of the relationship between Davis and the victim in the photos was not disclosed.Meanwhile, Spring ISD released the following statement:According to the, Davis was elected to the Board of Trustees in November 2015 and re-elected in 2018.Davis is a retired Spring ISD teacher with more than 15 years of experience. He's also a retired captain of the U.S. Army.As of Friday evening, Davis remains booked in the Harris County Jail. He's expected to make his first court appearance early Saturday morning.