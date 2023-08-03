Bicyclist accused of shooting driver who lost control and hit utility pole charged with his murder

Investigators are working to determine if the two men knew each other or if the shooting was a random attack. The victim tried to drive away after he was shot, but hit a telephone pole.

Houston police said an argument outside a Spring Branch-area post office sparked the deadly shooting on March 8.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist accused of shooting and killing a man during a fight outside a post office nearly five months ago has been arrested and charged with murder.

Cedric La Shawn Smith, 45, is charged in the deadly March 8 shooting of Porfirio De Jesus Sampayo, 32.

Houston police said that at about 10:50 p.m. that day, they responded to the 8100 block of Long Point Road near Wirt Road in the Spring Branch area.

At the scene, officers found Sampayo with a gunshot wound in a truck that crashed into a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Sampayo had gotten into a verbal fight with Smith in the post office parking lot before the argument escalated into a shooting. What the argument was about remains unclear.

As Sampayo was trying to drive away in his truck, Smith allegedly shot him, causing him to lose control and hit the utility pole.

Smith is accused of taking off on a bicycle before police could arrive.

One business shared its surveillance video with ABC13 in March. It shows the moment the victim's truck crashed into a telephone pole down the street. About eight minutes later, Houston police arrived.

Further investigation identified Smith as the suspect in the case, who was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged for his alleged role in Sampayo's death.