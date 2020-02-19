Suspects with AK-47 and pistols shoot at undercover officers, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An undercover operation ended with officers being shot at by suspects who had an AK-47 and pistols Tuesday night in southeast Houston, police say.According to officials, around 11:15 p.m., police tried to pull over a black Ford Taurus and a red car at Spotts Park on S. Heights Boulevard. Undercover officers were there watching the park after hours because of a recent rash of burglaries.Investigators say the red and black cars looked suspicious. When the drivers sped off, police tracked them to Springhill and Lydia and that's when the shooting happened."They recovered one rifle, an AK-47, 2 pistols and they found 2 vehicles abandoned on Amos. Right now, three black males (are) detained for questioning. We don't know if they're suspects or not so they're being detained," said HPD Asst. Chief Pete Lopez.No one was hurt.