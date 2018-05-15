HOUSTON ROCKETS

What you need to know about Rockets player Chris Paul

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here are a few things you should know about the Rockets' point guard Chris Paul:
  • Paul is a 6-foot-tall point guard.
  • He played two years at Wake Forest University before entering the NBA Draft.
  • Paul was a first round draft pick in 2005.
  • He is a 9-time all NBA player and 9-time all defensive team member.

  • Believe it or not, Paul has never been to a conference finals.
  • Paul averages 18.7 points a game.
  • And something you may not have known, but Paul is really into bowling.
Related Topics:
sportsNBAbasketballHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Travis Scott celebrates home run during JH-Town weekend
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
James Harden's JH-Town Weekend to be star-studded event
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News