Sports

What Astros fans need to know about ALDS Game 2

After the Houston Astros breakout victory in the first game, Game 2 is set for an 8:07 p.m. first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game is at Minute Maid Park, but you don't have to wait all day for Astros fun. Street Fest gates open at 4 p.m. with food, live music and games, but you need a game ticket to attend.

Country music legend Clay Walker will sing the National Anthem. Former Astro Billy Wagner will throw the first pitch and UH baseball coach Kelvin Sampson will announce when its time to "play ball."

For parking information, the weather forecast and the strangest thing you can find in the stadium gift shop, watch the video above.

RELATED:

Road closures could delay your route to Astros , Texans games this weekend
Astros win ALDS Game 1 behind Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrostampa bay rays
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD
1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run accident in Crosby
19-year-old woman killed in her car in night club parking lot
Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show
Alex Trebek 'hanging in there' during new round of chemo
Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'
SPONSORED: New Smithsonian exhibit shows what epidemics could do to Houston
Show More
Thousands show support for Susan G Komen Race for the Cure
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
Good Samaritans help rescue 74 kids from burning daycare
More TOP STORIES News