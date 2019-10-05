What Astros fans need to know about ALDS Game 2

After the Houston Astros breakout victory in the first game, Game 2 is set for an 8:07 p.m. first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays.The game is at Minute Maid Park, but you don't have to wait all day for Astros fun. Street Fest gates open at 4 p.m. with food, live music and games, but you need a game ticket to attend.Country music legend Clay Walker will sing the National Anthem. Former Astro Billy Wagner will throw the first pitch and UH baseball coach Kelvin Sampson will announce when its time to "play ball."For parking information, the weather forecast and the strangest thing you can find in the stadium gift shop, watch the video above.