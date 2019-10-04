Road closures could delay your route to Astros , Texans games this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in Houston may want to plan ahead for a few major closures happening this weekend.Southbound at Little YorkTotal closureFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday, at 5 a.m.Detour: Hardy Toll RoadNorthbound US-290 to West Road and the northbound Philippine entrance rampThree left lanesFriday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Eastbound at US-290Total closureFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Detour: I-610 eastbound, exit Ella and U-turn to I-610 westbound to I-10 direct connectorNorthbound and southbound connector ramp to BW-8 SouthTotal closureFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Detour: Eastbound connector ramps and U-turn at Genoa Red Bluff