Road closures could delay your route to Astros , Texans games this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in Houston may want to plan ahead for a few major closures happening this weekend.

EASTEX US-59
Southbound at Little York
Total closure
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday, at 5 a.m.
Detour: Hardy Toll Road

BELTWAY-8 at US-290
Northbound US-290 to West Road and the northbound Philippine entrance ramp
Three left lanes
Friday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.

I-10 DIRECT CONNECTOR
Eastbound at US-290
Total closure
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour: I-610 eastbound, exit Ella and U-turn to I-610 westbound to I-10 direct connector

I-45 GULF RAMP TO BELTWAY-8 SOUTH
Northbound and southbound connector ramp to BW-8 South
Total closure
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour: Eastbound connector ramps and U-turn at Genoa Red Bluff

