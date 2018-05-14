SPORTS

Western Conference Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors in 60 seconds

Here's what you need to know about the Rockets' game Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will face off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, and the city of Houston is ready.

Buildings along the downtown skyline were lit in red along with the brightest gem of them all, Houston's City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked everyone to wear their Rockets Red today in honor of the start of the series.



The Houston Astros proudly took the mayor up on his offer, sporting Rockets jerseys as they headed off to Los Angeles to start their own run against a California team, the Los Angeles Angels.

H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to Los Angeles wearing Rockets gear

Astros head off to Los Angeles with Rockets gear on.


Fans also showed they were ready to run as one, proclaiming it's time for the Rockets to bring home a championship again.

"I think this is the year they get past Golden State," one fan told ABC13.

The Rockets said they're more than up for the challenge.

"In order to be the best you've got to beat the best, so we know what's at stake. We know what's in front of us, so we're ready for it. We just have to go out there and accept the challenge," said Rockets point guard James Harden.

The Rockets have home court advantage throughout the series.
Tickets for tonight's game are still available.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?

Sports anchors debate over Rockets/Warriors

