H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to Los Angeles wearing Rockets gear

Astros head off to Los Angeles with Rockets gear on. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros head to Los Angeles to face the Angels, but that didn't stop them from sporting their H-Town pride.

Astros players, from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to Lance McCullers Jr., were captured in their Rockets paraphernalia.

"Touchdown out in H-Town, there it might get ugly," McCullers Jr. tweeted.


In true Rockets spirit, the Astros proclaimed the upcoming road trip as the #RunAsOne road trip.

The Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday at the Toyota Center.

