Warren Buffett's perfect bracket top prize: $1M a year for life

Since 2014, billionaire Warren Buffett's NCAA perfect bracket challenge has stoked dreams of wealth for sports prognosticators among us.

But, no one has been able to win Buffett's money. For example, a perfect bracket in the first year of the contest would have meant $1 billion for the winner.

No one overcame the 1 in 9.2 quintillion odds.

In 2019, Buffett is making the challenge again, with $1 million a year for life going to the bracket perfect through the round of 16 teams.

There is a catch, though. Buffett is laying down the gauntlet to only his employees. There are an estimated 400,000 people who work for Berkshire Hathaway.

Of course, there's probably no chance any of his workers will get a perfect bracket, what with those pesky upsets abound. But, a consolation prize for the best performance through the first two rounds will be given: $100,000.

The deadline for Buffett's employees to submit entries is on Wednesday. By the way, here is Berkshire Hathaway's job openings.
