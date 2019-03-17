march madness

ESPN Tournament Challenge: How to build your bracket for March Madness 2019

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

ESPN's bracket app is back for the 2019 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament! Compete against friends, ESPN personalities and celebrities to see who finishes with the best bracket and hoops-bragging glory.

These are just some of the things you can do with the ESPN Tournament Challenge app:

  • Create up to 25 brackets and enter each bracket in up to 10 different groups to play against friends, celebrities, ESPN personalities, and fans across the nation. The more brackets you fill out, the greater your chances to win.
  • Fill out your bracket in seconds by auto-filling with top seeds, ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) formula or by picking random teams. You can also import your bracket, change the champion, and submit another bracket.
  • Get insights on each matchup to make informed picks, including season and historical performance information for each team and video previews for each game of the tournament.
  • Once the tournament games start, follow the action live in Bracketcast, ESPN's one-of-a-kind live scoring experience for brackets to track upsets and underdogs and see how they impact your performance.
  • Everyone deserves a second chance. If your bracket is busted, play the Tournament Challenge Second Chance and fill out up to 25 Sweet 16 brackets.


The challenge is free, and players have the chance to win over $20,000 in prizes and a trip to Hawaii for the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament.

Players can fill out brackets from Sunday, March 17, until entries lock on Thursday, March 21. For full details on how to play, visit espn.com/bracket.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
