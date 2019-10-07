U.S. soccer legend DaMarcus Beasley has perfect farewell in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- U.S.A. Men's National Team legend DaMarcus Beasley retired from soccer after 20 years, and the Houston Dynamo had a perfect farewell for him in a 4-2 win against the L.A. Galaxy.As for Beasley, who is hanging up the boots, he wants the game of soccer to continue growing in the United States.He wants to be an inspiration to the younger crowd and will do whatever it takes to help the growth.Beasley played in four World Cups for the USA from 2001-2017. He scored 17 goals in 126 appearances.Not only did Beasley play for the national team and the MLS, he also spent time with Manchester City in the Champions League.Beasley was a key part of the U.S.A's four CONCACAF Gold Cup Championships from 2002-2013.When it comes to life after soccer, Beasley wants to stay close to the game in a front office position.