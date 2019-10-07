Sports

U.S. soccer legend DaMarcus Beasley has perfect farewell in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- U.S.A. Men's National Team legend DaMarcus Beasley retired from soccer after 20 years, and the Houston Dynamo had a perfect farewell for him in a 4-2 win against the L.A. Galaxy.

As for Beasley, who is hanging up the boots, he wants the game of soccer to continue growing in the United States.

He wants to be an inspiration to the younger crowd and will do whatever it takes to help the growth.

Beasley played in four World Cups for the USA from 2001-2017. He scored 17 goals in 126 appearances.

Not only did Beasley play for the national team and the MLS, he also spent time with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Beasley was a key part of the U.S.A's four CONCACAF Gold Cup Championships from 2002-2013.

When it comes to life after soccer, Beasley wants to stay close to the game in a front office position.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfifa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Family still searching for answers 2 years after woman killed in hit-and-run
12-year-old shot while in family's truck along Gulf Freeway
Our first Fall cool front is on the way
Houston Astros seeing familiar face in ALDS Game 3
Family seeking justice after tragic loss of 19-year-old
Houston Astros host free ALDS watch party for Game 3
Show More
Rockets GM's tweet sparks backlash from Chinese consulate
Man hit by lightning in Spring collapses instantly: VIDEO
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Watson, Fuller shine in Texans win over Falcons
More TOP STORIES News