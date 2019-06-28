Sports

UH track and field star from Sugar Land dies in boating accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boating accident Wednesday night has claimed the life of a standout pole vaulter for the University of Houston.

The school said 20-year-old Robert Platt passed away at Lake LBJ in the Austin area.

Platt just finished his sophomore year with the Cougars track and field team, which earned its second straight sweep of the American Athletic Conference indoor and outdoor championships.

Platt, who was from Sugar Land and attended George Ranch High School, notched a career-best during his time at UH. He also earned an all-academic team honor in the conference.

Robert's mom, Kaddie Platt, led the UH volleyball program from 2012 to 2019.

"I cannot express how devastated everyone in the Houston Track & Field program is. Robert was an outstanding young man, and our team was blessed to have him as a part of it for two years," said UH track and field head coach Leroy Burrell. "We share our condolences with Kaddie, their family and friends, and all who knew and loved Robert."

"Houston Athletics and our Track & Field program will always be grateful for the time we shared with Robert," Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. "We will do all we can to help the Platt family and our student-athletes, and send our thoughts and prayers to Kaddie, their family and friends."

Robert's funeral arrangements are pending.

