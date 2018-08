EMBED >More News Videos Andre Johnson visits Texans training camp

The Texans had a day off on Monday. Former Texans defensive tackle Travis Johnson is still in West Virginia, watching the team and having a close eye on the defense.In part two of this two-part breakdown, Johnson evaluates the Texans defense. Johnson says he loves the leadership from the front seven and feels it'll become even stronger once Clowney returns.Johnson also had high praise for the linebacker core. He touched on their length and ability to play sideline to sideline."I think they have the best linebacker core in all of football," Johnson said.