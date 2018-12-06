OFFENSE

Zach Daniel, Kinkaid

Jaylen Davis, Episcopal

Grant Gunnell, St. Pius X

Chase Lane, St. Pius X

Peyton Matocha, St. Thomas

Evan Minarovic, John Cooper School

Trent Waggoner, St. Pius X

Ian Wheeler, St. Thomas

C.J. Williams, Episcopal

Josh Williams, Kinkaid

DEFENSE

Grant Dore, Second Baptist

Christian Fleischhauer, Cypress Christian

Bruno Forestieri, St. Pius X

Matt Krehbiel, John Cooper School

Casey Hampton, Westbury Christian

Tyler Holt, Second Baptist

Kamal Nader, Kinkaid

Garri Smith, Village School

James Walker, Lutheran North

Jordan Wells, Episcopal

LINEMEN

Brant Banks, Westbury Christian

Patrick Bayouth, Episcopal

Davis Havens, Kinkaid

Braeden Kobza, Rosehill Christian

Roman Lewis, St. John's

Ameer Mustafa, Kinkaid

Nicholas Van de Graaf, Concordia Lutheran

IRONMAN

Dylan Dixon, St. Thomas

Jack Granack, Legacy Christian

Colin Howard, Concordia Lutheran

Logan Leax, John Cooper School

T.J. Spriggs, Westbury Christian

Wyatt Young, Kinkaid

Houston's top private school football stars were recognized Wednesday night during the 7th annual Private School Awards Dinner.Thirty-three athletes were finalists across four categories: Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Lineman of the Year and Ironman Player of the Year.The finalists were:Terry Pirtle of Second Baptist was named Coach of the Year.The offensive player award was a tie between St. Pius X's Grant Gunnell and St. Thomas' Peyton Metocha.Episcopal star Jordan Wells was named Defensive Player of the Year.Ameer Mustafa of Kinkaid took home Lineman of the Year.Ironman of the Year went to Colin Howard of Concordia Lutheran.