Touchdown Club of Houston recognizes private school athletes in 7th annual awards dinner

The Touchdown Club of Houston held its 7th annual Private School Awards Dinner, recognizing 33 finalists across four categories.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's top private school football stars were recognized Wednesday night during the 7th annual Private School Awards Dinner.

Thirty-three athletes were finalists across four categories: Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Lineman of the Year and Ironman Player of the Year.

The finalists were:
OFFENSE
  • Zach Daniel, Kinkaid
  • Jaylen Davis, Episcopal
  • Grant Gunnell, St. Pius X
  • Chase Lane, St. Pius X
  • Peyton Matocha, St. Thomas
  • Evan Minarovic, John Cooper School
  • Trent Waggoner, St. Pius X
  • Ian Wheeler, St. Thomas
  • C.J. Williams, Episcopal
  • Josh Williams, Kinkaid

DEFENSE
  • Grant Dore, Second Baptist
  • Christian Fleischhauer, Cypress Christian
  • Bruno Forestieri, St. Pius X
  • Matt Krehbiel, John Cooper School
  • Casey Hampton, Westbury Christian
  • Tyler Holt, Second Baptist
  • Kamal Nader, Kinkaid
  • Garri Smith, Village School
  • James Walker, Lutheran North
  • Jordan Wells, Episcopal

LINEMEN
  • Brant Banks, Westbury Christian
  • Patrick Bayouth, Episcopal
  • Davis Havens, Kinkaid
  • Braeden Kobza, Rosehill Christian
  • Roman Lewis, St. John's
  • Ameer Mustafa, Kinkaid
  • Nicholas Van de Graaf, Concordia Lutheran

IRONMAN
  • Dylan Dixon, St. Thomas
  • Jack Granack, Legacy Christian
  • Colin Howard, Concordia Lutheran
  • Logan Leax, John Cooper School
  • T.J. Spriggs, Westbury Christian
  • Wyatt Young, Kinkaid


Terry Pirtle of Second Baptist was named Coach of the Year.

The offensive player award was a tie between St. Pius X's Grant Gunnell and St. Thomas' Peyton Metocha.

Episcopal star Jordan Wells was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Ameer Mustafa of Kinkaid took home Lineman of the Year.

Ironman of the Year went to Colin Howard of Concordia Lutheran.
