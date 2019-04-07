Sports

Texas Tech fans tear gassed while celebrating their win against Michigan State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- College basketball fans had an eventful night Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

After the Texas Tech men's basketball team beat Michigan State, fans flooded the streets to celebrate.

People can be seen singing songs and chanting while running around with their fellow fans.

In a series of videos on Twitter, fans can be seen dancing on a flipped car near the Texas Tech campus.

Reportedly, police used tear gas to disperse crowds from the street.

Property was allegedly destroyed, including one couch that was set on fire, a flipped over car, and setting public scooters on fire.

