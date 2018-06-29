HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans' Deshaun Watson runs for first time since ACL tear

EMBED </>More Videos

Things to know about Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deshaun Watson brought some needed optimism for Texans fans.

Watson posted on social media a video of him running on the treadmill. According to the post, this workout session was the first time he went running since his season-ending ACL tear back in November.

Before going down to injury, Watson provided a competitive spark for the Texans in his rookie season. He went 3-3 as a starter, but threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for two more.

Watson will most likely resume his role as the starting quarterback for the team in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflknee injuryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Little League WS vs. Texans: How to watch both this weekend
Texans' Kevin Johnson, Sammie Coates exit with concussions
Watson, Garoppolo sharp as Texans top 49ers 16-13
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News