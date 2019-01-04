Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot

Alright Twitter, work your magic. I found a Texans playoff ticket on my way to my truck leaving Harris County Smokehouse in Katy. I would love to be able to return it to its owner. I will be asking for information to verify the rightful owner. Please share! @katyisd @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/2W6WqceQCZ — Edward Mungia (@edmungia4) January 4, 2019

A Katy math teacher and coach just wants to do the right thing, and is hoping to return a ticket to Saturday's Texans playoff game to its rightful owner.Edward Mungia found the ticket in the parking lot of the Harris County Smokehouse in Katy.Mungia said the ticket is for a club level seat.He says he'll be asking plenty of questions to make sure the ticket lands in the right hands.If you think the ticket is yours, you can