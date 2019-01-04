Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --A Katy math teacher and coach just wants to do the right thing, and is hoping to return a ticket to Saturday's Texans playoff game to its rightful owner.
Edward Mungia found the ticket in the parking lot of the Harris County Smokehouse in Katy.
Mungia said the ticket is for a club level seat.
Alright Twitter, work your magic. I found a Texans playoff ticket on my way to my truck leaving Harris County Smokehouse in Katy. I would love to be able to return it to its owner. I will be asking for information to verify the rightful owner. Please share! @katyisd @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/2W6WqceQCZ— Edward Mungia (@edmungia4) January 4, 2019
He says he'll be asking plenty of questions to make sure the ticket lands in the right hands.
If you think the ticket is yours, you can reach out to him on Twitter: @edmungia4.