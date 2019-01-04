LOST AND FOUND

Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy coach Ed Mungia said he was walking to his vehicle outside Harris County Smokehouse when he stumbled upon the ticket.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy math teacher and coach just wants to do the right thing, and is hoping to return a ticket to Saturday's Texans playoff game to its rightful owner.

Edward Mungia found the ticket in the parking lot of the Harris County Smokehouse in Katy.

Mungia said the ticket is for a club level seat.


He says he'll be asking plenty of questions to make sure the ticket lands in the right hands.

If you think the ticket is yours, you can reach out to him on Twitter: @edmungia4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsticketsHouston Texansteacherlost and foundKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOST AND FOUND
Lost wedding ring found, thanks to Instant Pot
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
Woman hopes to find missing charm bracelet from late husband
Woman tries to reunite fingerprint necklace with its rightful owner
More lost and found
SPORTS
Colts-Texans Preview
Rams' Aaron Donald is unanimous choice for AP NFL All-Pro Team
Ten things I like and don't like, with Harden in Kobe-Jordan territory
Rockets GM says argument could be made for James Harden to be called best offensive player ever
More Sports
Top Stories
'I'M SORRY' - Texas City man posts chilling words on Facebook
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Ski-masked suspects on the loose after carjacking woman
Galveston veterinarian charged in alleged child rape at casino
Ford recalls 953,000 vehicles over air bag risk
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Robbery suspect kills himself inside apartment during manhunt
Show More
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT for win over Warriors
THE 60: Star-studded RodeoHouston lineup includes Cardi B
Man locked in bathroom sues Burger King over 'meals for life'
More News