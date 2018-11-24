SPORTS

Houston Texans honor Bob McNair with moment of silence before practice

"He loved the Houston Texans. He loved coming out here to practice. This is his field."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Football must go on for the Houston Texans as they prepare for Monday night's divisional match up against the Tennessee Titans.

But prior to Saturday's practice, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien made sure the team honored their former owner, Bob McNair, with a moment of silence.

"Bob was a great man," Coach O'Brien said as he addressed the team. "He loved Houston. He loved the Houston Texans and he loved coming out here to practice. This is his field, so let's have a moment of silence and then we'll practice."

With heavy hearts, the Texans will put their 7-game winning streak on the line against the Titans, in front of a nationally televised audience.

HONORING BOB McNAIR:
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
ABC13's Christine Dobbyn looks at Bob McNair's long history of philanthropy in Houston.

Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
The Texans owner was battling two different forms of cancer

Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
Remembering Bob McNair.

Tilman Fertitta reflects on friend Bob McNair

