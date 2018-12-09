I’ve been searching for the right words but realize none could do him justice. He will be missed and loved by many forever. #EndZoneKing pic.twitter.com/x3hmRWwtmm — Debbie the Texan (@debbiethetexan) December 8, 2018

Another loss has shaken the Houston Texans community as superfan David 'End Zone King' Nagy passed away earlier this week.Nagy's loss comes just one week after the death of fellow superfan Joe Texan."I've been searching for the right words, but realize none could do him justice," superfan 'Debbie the Texan' wrote on Twitter.'Traveling Texans' Shanan Malone wrote on Facebook, "To know David, was to love David. He gave so much of himself. He wanted to take care of everyone. He gave back to our community in so many ways."Nagy passed away after dealing with brain cancer.