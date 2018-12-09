SPORTS

Texans fans mourn loss of superfan David "End Zone King" Nagy

Just one week after the loss of Joe Texan, Houston's football community mourns the death of David 'End Zone King' Nagy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another loss has shaken the Houston Texans community as superfan David 'End Zone King' Nagy passed away earlier this week.

Nagy's loss comes just one week after the death of fellow superfan Joe Texan.

"I've been searching for the right words, but realize none could do him justice," superfan 'Debbie the Texan' wrote on Twitter.

'Traveling Texans' Shanan Malone wrote on Facebook, "To know David, was to love David. He gave so much of himself. He wanted to take care of everyone. He gave back to our community in so many ways."

Nagy passed away after dealing with brain cancer.

