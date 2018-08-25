SPORTS

Texans fall short against Los Angeles Rams

We now know who the Texans will face in 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Houston Texans fought hard during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Rams but fell just short after missing a longshot last-second field goal.

The match-up ended with a final score of 21-20.

This was the third pre-season game, and we finally got a chance to see J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney on the field.

The Texans' starting defense played well throughout a good portion of the first half.

During the second quarter, the Texans were down 14-7 until the late portion of the quarter, when Brandon Weeden tossed one into the end zone to a leaping Braxton Miller, tying the game 14-14 at the half.

It was the second half that the Texans tumbled, ending the game on a last-second Nick Rose field goal attempt that sailed wide right.
