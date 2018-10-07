The cities of Houston and Dallas are adding another chapter to their in-state rivalry, as the Houston Texans go against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.Both teams are having forgettable seasons, but a win against their neighbor up I-45 would do wonders to spark Houston's fan base.Offense has been at a premium for both teams under the bright lights.Dallas struck first with a pair of field goals from Brett Maher, giving the Cowboys a 6-0 lead.Deshaun Watson would answer on a 1-yard touchdown to Keke Coutee, followed by a 20-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn to give the Texans a 10-6 halftime lead.After the break, Dak Prescott found Allen Hurns for a 3-yard touchdown pass to vault Dallas back into the lead. But Fairbairn responded with another field goal of his own to tie the game midway through the third quarter.Both teams exchanged field goals in the fourth quarter, as the 'Battle of Texas' headed in to overtime tied at 16.In the extra period, the Cowboys received the ball first, but had their drive stall out, eventually punting to the Texans.Houston did everything they could to make the final drive count. Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for a huge catch on second down that eventually setup the game winning 36-yard field goal by Fairbairn.The Dallas Cowboys lead the series 3-2.