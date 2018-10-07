SPORTS

TEXANS GAMEDAY: 'Battle of Texas' comes down to OT as Texans defeat Cowboys

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at the Texans and Cowboys rivalry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The cities of Houston and Dallas are adding another chapter to their in-state rivalry, as the Houston Texans go against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams are having forgettable seasons, but a win against their neighbor up I-45 would do wonders to spark Houston's fan base.

Offense has been at a premium for both teams under the bright lights.

Dallas struck first with a pair of field goals from Brett Maher, giving the Cowboys a 6-0 lead.

Deshaun Watson would answer on a 1-yard touchdown to Keke Coutee, followed by a 20-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn to give the Texans a 10-6 halftime lead.

After the break, Dak Prescott found Allen Hurns for a 3-yard touchdown pass to vault Dallas back into the lead. But Fairbairn responded with another field goal of his own to tie the game midway through the third quarter.


Both teams exchanged field goals in the fourth quarter, as the 'Battle of Texas' headed in to overtime tied at 16.

In the extra period, the Cowboys received the ball first, but had their drive stall out, eventually punting to the Texans.

Houston did everything they could to make the final drive count. Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for a huge catch on second down that eventually setup the game winning 36-yard field goal by Fairbairn.

ALL-TIME RECORD:
The Dallas Cowboys lead the series 3-2.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflHouston TexansDallas CowboysHoustonDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fairbairn's FG in OT lifts Texans over Cowboys 19-16
NFL player kneels during national anthem before debut
Here's your chance to dress like Alex Bregman
Astros' Cole brings playoff experience into Game 2 vs. Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston teen killed instantly during crash near Bryan
FREE CAR WASHES: Quick Quack Car Wash to open in Cypress
Hot and humid evening expected during tailgating
Katy ISD hosting job fair Monday
Taylor Swift gets political in Instagram post
Top cops wager in 'Battle of Texas' game
How to register to vote in Texas
Flavorful fall foods for your autumn palate
Show More
Band halftime show points toy guns at students
Gender reveal involving a giant dancing baby has gone viral
What to expect on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Limo crash in upstate New York leaves 20 people dead
More News