Houston Texans looking to clinch AFC South with a win and some help

With a win and a little bit of help, the Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South for the third time in four years.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (KTRK) --
Last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts may have cost the Houston Texans their 9-game winning streak, but Houston still controls their own destiny.

This season, the Texans have fared well on the road going 4-2 in enemy territory.

And Saturday's match up against the struggling New York Jets started no differently.

The always reliable Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 41-yard field goal to get the scoring started in the first quarter, pushing the Texans ahead 3-0.

New York answered with a 26-yard field goal of their own by Jason Myers.


Fairbairn tacked on a 32-yard kick to make it 6-0 in the second quarter. One series later, Deshaun Watson unleashed a 45-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, making it 13-3 Texans.

As if two field goals weren't enough, Fairbairn showed off his leg strength on a 53-yard field goal before the half, giving the Texans a 16-3 lead.

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was able to tack on one more score for the Jets before halftime, finding Robby Anderson on a 5-yard touchdown pass to cut Houston's halftime lead to 16-9.

A win helps the Texans step closer to clinching the AFC South, but the team still needs a Colts and Tennessee Titans loss on Sunday for the division title.
