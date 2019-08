SpringSpirit used as an growing experience for kids in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the past decade, SpringSpirit has been a place for children to live, grow and learn.Jay Davis is the founder of SpringSpirit and said the organization is used to serve the under-served.Davis said they use sports to initially attract the kids, while then providing them with education and mentor programs.SpringSpirit offers soccer, baseball and softball for kids 3-18 at no charge.Breanna Garcia joined SpringSpirit as a high school sophomore, wanting to learn about softball.It all worked out for Garcia. She will be headed to Pine Manor College later in August to try out to be a pitcher.Garcia said SpringSpirit helped the neighborhood, bringing everyone closer together and being an escape from other problems.Sergia Brazo played soccer at SpringSpirit and recently graduated from Texas A&M. He has now returned to SpringSpirit as a volunteer."It makes me feel like I'm accomplishing stuff here, making an impact on kids, and that's exactly what I wanted to do," Garcia said.For more information on SpringSpirit, you can visit their website